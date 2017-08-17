Gwynedd A-level results

Gwynedd Council’s education leaders have congratulated this year’s crop of pupils on their results.

Cllr Gareth Thomas, the authority’s lead cabinet member for education, said: “We can take pride in the success of our young people.

“The students are to be congratulated for their dedication and perseverance.

“I would also like to offer my sincere gratitude to the teachers for their hard work during the year and for preparing students so thoroughly for the examinations.

“I would like to wish all the very best to our young people as they make their choices for the next steps in their careers.”

Garem Jackson, Head of Education for Gwynedd Council, stated that he was very pleased with the A-level results of students in Gwynedd secondary schools again this year, which exceed those of 2016.

The percentage of young people who sat A levels and gained grades ranging from A* – E was 97.3 per cent, 74.1 per cent of A-level students gained grades A* – C while 25.5 per cent secured A* and A grades.

He said: “I am very pleased with the results in Gwynedd schools again this year. The students and their teachers are to be congratulated warmly on their success.

“The percentage achieving grades A*-E across all subjects was very heartening again this year.

“The percentage achieving a grade A or better [25.5 per cent] is higher than the figure for Wales [25 per cent], and it is pleasing that the percentage gaining A*-E grades is 100 per cent across the majority of subjects and this reflects the support and guidance provided for our young people.

“I would like to thank the schools and the teachers for their hard work and professionalism, the students for their efforts and the parents for their support.”

While noting the need for care when forming conclusions based on the statistics released today, especially in subjects where the number of candidates is very small, Mr Jackson drew attention to outstanding performance in individual subjects.

“Although the number taking examinations varies enormously across subjects, it is pleasing to note that the results are very good in Welsh, Physics, Geography, Physical Education, Mathematics, Further Mathematics and History,” he said.

“The Skills Challenge Certificate (Welsh Baccalaureate) was introduced in September 2015 and is equivalent to an A level. It is pleasing to see such a high percentage of candidates achieving the qualification.”

He also referred to the students’ success in the Advanced Subsidiary examination and wished these young people all the very best in their A levels next year.