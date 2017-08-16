Camel racing provides something different at Anglesey Show

Visitors to the Anglesey Show were treated to a one of a kind experience as four big camels took centre stage in the main ring.

Hundreds of spectators gathered all the way around the fence of the ring and in the stand to witness the racing of the hump backed animals which are native to the middle east.

The fascinating event was staged by Midlands-based Joseph’s Amazing Camels and the quartet were ridden by jockeys who donned brightly coloured Arabian costumes and head wear.

The crowd laughed and cheered as the camels bucked their way to one end of the course and back.

However, Tuesday’s mid-afternoon races proved just how dangerous the event could be when a female jockey was unseated as she returned to the start line. Luckily, she was unhurt and quickly climbed back into her saddle to wave at the cheering crowd.

The winner of the race was Blizzard who gave a bouncy but successful ride to jockey Ryan McGinley.