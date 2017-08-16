Anglesey Show President and Chairwoman give their take on hopes for the event

The President and Chairwoman of the Anglesey Show have talked of their hopes for a successful event.

The pair spoke to North Wales Chronicle reporter Arron Evans who attended the two-day event on Tuesday.

President Emyr W Hughes speaking at the opening day of the event said: “Above all I’m hoping for a wonderful day of events and I also hope that the sun continues to shine over the Mona showground both today and tomorrow.

“Of course I’m also hoping to see an improvement from last year on the number of people coming through the gates for the show.

“With the Eisteddfod having taken place here on Anglesey last week, I think it will be a bit of a struggle to convince families to attend our show as I know going to both of these major events can be costly.

“We can only hope that people will see the attraction of our show, which improves year on year.”

Chairwoman of the show, Nia Medi Williams, agreed with what Mr. Hughes had said and added:

“It’s great to see such fantastic weather here on the showground today, hopefully that will attract a large number of people to the event, an even better figure than last year would be nice.

“I hope people will enjoy their day out at our show and see what we have to offer here.”

This year’s Lady President was Mr. Hughes’ wife Glynwen and the show Ambassador was Non Williams, who is currently studying for a PhD in agriculture at Bangor University.