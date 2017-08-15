Man guilty of fraud at Broughton Shopping Park

Two men from the West Midlands launched “ringing the changes” frauds at North Wales stores.

Staff at Marks & Spencer on Broughton Shopping Park and at Aldi were asked to change £20 to £10 while small items were purchased.

They then changed their minds and during the confusion used sleight of hand techniques to take some of the money.

Prosecutor Sheyanne Lee told how staff and others nearby were distracted as it took place and when the money was returned notes had disappeared.

They got away with £200 at one store and £240 at another.

Sandu Rostas, 20, of Wright Road in Saltley, Birmingham, admitted two frauds, one by distracting staff and another by aiding and abetting another man, and received a 60 day prison sentence, suspended for a year, at Flintshire Magistrates Court yesterday.

He was ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work with £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.

Magistrates at the Mold court said they were sophisticated offences by two men who had travelled to North Wales from Birmingham.

The other man had previously been dealt with and received a community order, but was ordered to pay the compensation in full.

Probation officer Tracey Flavell said Rostas denied travelling to North Wales to commit the offences.

It was his case that his partner rang him and he felt under pressure to provide finances that he did not have available to him.

Fiona Larkin, defending, said Rostas was a man of good character and that there should be parity in sentence between the two men.