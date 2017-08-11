Theatre company has one night to create new show

A GROUP of actors have just 24 hours to create a brand new piece of theatre during a special drama event at the National Eisteddfod.

The Bodedern festval site’s theatre area, Pentref Drama, is being transformed into a make-shift overnight production studio by theatre company Frân Wen.

The thespians will work through the night to create a show with some of Wales's most prominent artists starting from today, Friday, August 11.

A performance of the work, will then be held on the Eisteddfod theatre stage, Theatr y Maes, tomorrow, at 12pm, on Saturday, August 12.

Frân Wen is encouraging all visitors to the National Eisteddfod to post their ideas through the letterbox of the yellow door, situated in the Pentref Drama.

"The artists will be pulling the theme of the production out of a hat at 12pm, on Friday, at the Theatre Cafe and this will act as the inspiration for the live production," said Iola Ynyr Frân Wen's artistic director.

“The crew will be working overnight to create a piece of theatre that will be performed in Theatr y Maes at 12pm on the last Saturday (August 12) of the festival.

"We have a superb mix of artists - from performers Casi Wyn, Mali Tudno Jones and Owain Gwynn, to composer Osian Gwynedd and director Branwen Davies.

"As a team we can't wait to react theatrically to what to public give us - and to create a really exciting piece of theatre," added Iola.

You can follow Theatr Unnos all day and night through Twitter & Instagram (#TheatrUnnos / @cwmnifranwen), Facebook (www.facebook.com/cwmnirfranwen ) and the stage performance will be broadcast live on Facebook Live.