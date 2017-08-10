Zip wire pensioner zips through the air at 80

AMLWCH pensioner Milly Prichard has shown she is a whizz when it comes to being a daredevil.

The adventurous 80-year-old grandma thought nothing of flying through the Snowdonia mountain air at speeds of 80 – 100mph attached only to a harness and rope.

Milly – or Mildred as she is also known – achieved her ambition to go on the Zip World Titan attraction at Penrhyn Quarry in Bethesda. She was joined in the high flying adventure by grandson Eifion O’Hare (25).

“It was fantastic! Brlliant! We wanted to get back on again when it was over, and I wasn’t nervous at all. I was really looking forward to it and it has been my ambition for ages. My mam always said I should have been a boy – I used to like climbing the mountains when I was a teenager!” Said Milly, who has lived in Amlwch for 60 years, though originally comes from Mynydd Llandegai.

“I could see the views as we whizzed down, and the village where I was brought up, I never thought I’d see the village from that height!.

”Next year, or sometime, God willing, I want to go on a raft ride, on the rapids somewhere or maybe when I am 85!

During the stunt, her husband Owen Reginal Prichard and family members gathered to watch. Her daughter Shirley Sullivan said: “She has always been adventurous – she puts me to shame!”

Her brother John Prichard said: “We are all very proud of her – she is just amazing. She had no fear in fact she said it wasn’t long enough. My dad was just shaking his head saying are they dead yet?!”

Milly’s zip ride raised £200 for the Air Ambulance charity. She asks if anyone would like to donate, to contact the Wales Air Ambulance charity.