Protect our park call after vandals strike

A TOWN mayor is appealing for the public’s help to protect a park from future vandalism after yobs caused more than £1,700 of damage.

The call by Cllr Dylan Rees follows a spate of criminal damage at the Lon Las Park in Llangefni.

Four benches have been damaged, two destroyed and guttering pulled from the pavilion.

Holes have also been deliberately made into the park’s bowling green surface.

The green was laid in 1934 and is one of the last of its style still in existence.

Cllr Rees said: “The total cost of the damage is at £1,700 and the town council can no longer afford to replace the benches.

“It is such a shame that this very attractive park is being subjected to such mindless vandalism.

“We suspect that the damage is happening in the evenings with youths climbing over the fence after the gates have been locked.

“The [Llangefni Bowling] club is doing very well in the league. It is disrupting their their ability to play.”

Cllr Rees added: “If members of the public see anyone in the grounds of the park when the gates have already been locked then I would ask them to immediately phone the police on 101.

”We have already reported these incidents to the police, who have promised to increase their patrols in the area.”

Keith Thomas, treasurer of Llangefni Bowling Club, said: “I would also ask that parents ensure that their children play responsibly in the park and do not use the bowling green as a football pitch.

“There are signs clearly displayed which prohibit the playing of ball games on the green.”

A police spokesman said: “Police are aware and investigating the matter. Patrols in the area have increased, and officers are asking anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers.”