Police seek help after rock thrown at car

POLICE are appealing for help after someone threw a rock at a car in Waunfawr, near Caernarfon, on Monday.

North Wales Police are appealing for information after the car windscreen was deliberately damaged at about 2.20pm.

Investigating Officer PC Helen Garland, at Caernarfon Police, said: ‘A white Ford Ranger pickup was driving on the main road through Waunfawr towards Caernarfon when a rock or stone was thrown at the windscreen causing it to crack.

“An investigation is underway and I’m looking to trace any witnesses who can assist. I’m particularly keen to trace the driver and any passengers on a bus that is believed to have been in the vicinity at the same time.’

‘I’m appealing to the local community for any information about this incident, or if you witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or indeed knows who is responsible to contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref RC 1711 9434.’