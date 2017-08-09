Appeal after serious collision on Anglesey

A WOMAN has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision on Anglesey on Tuesday evening (August 8).

Shortly after 5pm, police were called to a report of a two vehicle collision on the A4080 in Llanfaelog, next to the junction for Pencarnisiog involving a blue Merecedes and a black Mini Cooper.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with serious injuries.

The child passenger of the Mini Cooper was also taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

PC Scott Martin of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who saw either vehicle just prior to contact us immediately.”

The road was closed whilst the initial investigation was ongoing and the vehicles recovered and re-opened shortly after 9pm.

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number RC17120084.