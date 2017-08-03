Man charged in murder of Bangor mum

A 54-year-old local man was charged, on Wednesday, August 2, with the murder of Elizabeth Mary Jordan.

The mum of two, known as “Betty,” was found at an address at Trem y Garnedd, Maesgeirchen, on Monday, July 31.

Paul Martin Jordan from Bangor will appear before Caernarfon Magistrates on Friday morning.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Brian Kearney said: “Despite an individual being charged with murder the increased Police presence in Maesgeirchen will continue for community reassurance and a point of contact for anyone to provide further information.

“Detectives from the from Investigation Team will also continue to conduct enquires locally. I am very grateful to our local community for the help we have received and I’d reiterate my appeal that should anyone have any information that will help us fully understand the sequence of events that led to the death of Mrs Jordan’s on the morning of Monday, July 31 to contact the Police.”

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is urged to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 ref. RC 1711 5243.

Alternatively, contact the control room direct via the new web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx