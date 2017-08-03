Family pays tribute to a "wonderful mother" murdered in Bangor

A SON and daughter have paid tribute to their “wonderful mother Betty,” after her murder in Bangor on Monday morning.

North Wales Police confirmed the identity of the woman who was murdered at Trem y Garnedd, Maesgeirchen, as 53-year-old Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Mary Jordan (pictured).

A 54-year-old local man was arrested in Y Felinheli on Monday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

He is being questioned by North Wales Police detectives who were granted an additional 36 hours detention by a special court in Caernarfon on Tuesday afternoon.

Mrs Jordan’s son and daughter have issued the following tribute via their Family Liaison Officers.

“It is with the deepest regret that we announce the tragic loss of our wonderful mother, Betty.

“Her naturally caring, kind and selfless nature was the character trait that everyone knew her for and we as her children knew how much she doted on the two of us. Nothing was ever too much for Mum to help anyone in need and she always refused any gesture in return. She never passed judgement and treated everyone as her own.

“She was truly loved by family, friends, work colleagues and all who had the pleasure and privilege of meeting her. We are so very proud to be able to call her our mother, best friend and biggest role model in our lives. She will live on in our hearts forever and we will ensure that our memories of her will live on for as long as we live.

“To our beloved Mam, we adore you, we treasure you and we appreciate all that you did to ensure that we had the best in life. You made a massively brave decision at such a young age to move over to Wales to ensure that we had the best in life and we will forever be grateful for all that you did for us.

“We also want to extend our sincere appreciation to the emergency services who attended the scene with such urgency and have treated us all with the utmost respects and courtesy in our time of need, for that no words can ever describe our gratitude for all involved.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their messages, offers to help in any way possible and for showing our family respect at this devastating time. We will be forever grateful for the community support.”

The manager at the residential nursing home Plas Hedd, on Penrhyn Avenue, Maesgeirchen, where Mrs Jordan worked for 10 years said: “We are all in shock. She played such a very big part in the lives of everyone, the staff and residents. None of us can believe what has happened and we are going to miss her.”

Marchog ward independent councillor Dylan Fernley said: “We all are shocked and saddened by what has happened, but the community here in Maesgeirchen will do everything it can to support her loved ones at this tragic time.”

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Kearney said: “I’d like to extend my thanks to the local community for the support they have shown Mrs Jordan’s family and our investigation but I’d still like to hear from anyone else who can assist.

“We are interested in any suspicious activity in the Trem y Garnedd area on Monday morning and any sightings or movements of a black 5 door Peugeot 207 car registration number DN09 XRG and specifically between 6am and 12.45pm yesterday in the Trem y Garnedd area of Maesgeirchen and Ffordd Siabod area of Y Felinheli.

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref RC 1711 5243.