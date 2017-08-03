Donkeys need a new home if farm is sold

FIVE gentle donkeys trained to help children gain confidence and new skills are looking for a new home.

The Snowdonia Donkeys organisation is looking for somewhere to carry on its activities following the news that the community Ffarm Moelyci, where it is currently based, may have to be sold.

Moelyci, between Bethesda and Bangor, announced that backers Cwm Harry, had pulled out of a deal to buy the farm.

Snowdonia Donkeys co-ordinator Ruth Stronge, who runs the project with her husband, son and daughter, said: “We want to reassure everyone that we will be continuing our work at Ffarm Moelyci until such time that we are informed otherwise.

“But we are looking for a new venue, and are appealing for anyone who may have a suitable site to contact us.

“Being at Moelyci has shown we need a base to work from appropriate for visitors of all ages and with a variety of mobility levels and that can help us to grow towards our vision of being a centre of excellence for working with people and donkeys in North Wales.”

The donkey project gives people the chance to engage with and care for the donkeys and learn countryside skills.

“We are very grateful for the support we have received since we started and we hope people will continue to support us during this challenging time,” Ruth added.

If you can help can telephone 07923 394272 or email snowdoniadonkeys@btinternet.com