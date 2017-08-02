Police release CCTV images after slate cavern burglary

NORTH Wales Police officers investigating a burglary at Llechwedd Slate Caverns, in Blaenau Ffestiniog, have released CCTV images of a suspect they’d like to identify.

Sometime between 6.50pm on Friday, July 14 and 7.40am the following morning, Saturday, July 15, offenders forced their way into the Emporium Coffee House at the Cavern complex.

They stole a quantity of alcohol, including bottles of Lunnetta Prosecco and Rose and Pinot Grigio wines.

Investigating Officer PC Darren Walters, at Blaenau Ffestiniog, said: “We’ve recently received ‘stills’ from CCTV images of what looks like a man we’d like to identify and interview in connection with this matter.

“The images were captured close to the scene at 10.52pm on Friday, July 14, and although the suspects face is covered someone may recognise the distinctive top worn and ruck sack carried.

“If you think you know this person please contact Police.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC17105910.