North Wales dog owners turned out in force to audition their four-legged friends for a role in Legally Blonde The Musical

DIVA doggies turned out in force to audition for a role in the stage show, Legally Blonde The Musical.

The pooches from across North Wales came to Rhyl to show off their best coats, friendly smiles and loving personalities in the hope of bagging the role of Buster in the stint of the show at the Pavilion from October 24 to 28.

A range of different breeds with their families turned out for the auditions where they were asked to perform a range of tasks, such as sitting and giving their paw on command, to see if they were suitable for the role in the spotlight.

The dog who wowed the judges and will be performing in the Rhyl show was nine-and-half month-old British bulldog Hugo, who was brought to the auditions by owner Natalie Hughes and son Lenny, five of Bangor.

David Barrett , associate director of Legally Blonde, said: “We had a fantastic day and it was so lovely to see such a variety of dogs and such enthusiastic owners.

“They were asked to show basic obedience by walking around the stage on a lead; firstly with their owners and then with myself to see how they would react to other people. They were asked to sit and paw on command and then finally they were asked to run to me off the lead. Some took to the task better than others of course, but all the dogs were full of energy and it was lovely to see them all clearly enjoying themselves, even if they were just doing their own thing!

“We used these audition exercises to replicate the sort of things they will have to do with the show.

“When it came to choosing the winner, there was stiff competition, but Hugo stood out as being not only responsive, charming and utterly adorable, as they all were, but he was also incredibly consistent. This was a major factor in our decision, as he will obviously be asked to repeat this eight times in a week!”

To catch Hugo strutting his stuff on the stage in Legally Blonde, book tickets by phoning the Rhyl Pavilion on 01745 330000.