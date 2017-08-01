Bangor murder investigation police appeal for help

A TIGHT-KNIT Bangor community is “in shock” after a man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Maesgeirchen mum-of- two on Monday, July 31.

The 53-year-old has formally not been named to allow police time to inform her family. She was found in a critical condition at a residential property at Trem y Garnedd, Maesgeirchen.

Police and Welsh Ambulance service were called at 9.02am, and she was taken to Ysbty Gwynedd but later died of her injuries.

A 54-year-old man, local to the area, was later arrested in Felinheli, after a manhunt had been launched to find the residential nursing home worker’s killer. He remains in police custody.

Armed officers and the police helicopter searched the Bangor area looking for the man who was believed to have left the address.

Detectives from North Wales Police set up an ‘incident room’ and specialist officers have been deployed

The investigation is being led by DCI Brian Kearney at Caernarfon Police Station who said ‘Despite a man being arrested the investigation is very much in its infancy and I am appealing to the local community for their assistance.

“I am particularly eager to hear from anyone who was in the Trem y Garnedd area between 6am and 9am on Monday and saw any suspicious behaviour or activity to contact Police immediately.

“A team of detectives, specialist officers and forensic teams have been deployed and will be conducting enquiries in the immediate area. As a result, there may be some disruption locally in the following days so I’d like to thank our local community in advance for their patience and understanding for any inconvenience.

“At this stage we are not releasing details of the woman to allow her immediate family time to inform other family members. They are being supported by Police Family Liaison Officers and I’d also ask their privacy be respected at this distressing time. Our thoughts remain with them.”

Marchog independent councillor for the area Dylan Fernley said: “It is a very tragic incident, the man and woman are both well known in the tightknit community around here, everyone is deeply shocked and very much saddened by what has happened.”

“Our thoughts and sympathy are now with the victim’s loved ones and we know that that the community, here in Maesgeirchen will do everything they can to support them.”

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref RC 1711 5243.