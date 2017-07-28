Family pays tribute to teenager who died in Capel Curig collision

THE family of a teenager who died in a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Capel Curig has been named by North Wales Police as Jack Keene.

The 17-year-old died after the accident on the A4086 near Capel Curig, on Thursday, July 27. An 18-year-old female was also seriously injured, and four other people were also been taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor non-lfe threatening or changing injuries.

The emrgency services had been called to the fatal collison on the A4086 between the Penygwryd Hotel and Capel Curig, at 7am.

Now, the family of Jack, who came from the Hertfordshire area, have issued the following tribute:

“As a family we are extremely grateful to the emergency services for the professional and compassionate manner they dealt with the tragic collision yesterday.

“We wish to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the driver and passengers of the minibus who did what they could to try to save Jack and tend to Jack’s girlfriend.

“We are truly sorry that they were involved in such a tragic incident and had to witness such a scene. We would like to especially thank the persons who tried to resuscitate Jack. It was a very brave thing to do after being involved themselves in such an awful collision. They should be at peace to know Jack was beyond saving. We wish him and all the other injured parties a speedy recovery.

“Jack is and always will be the love and light of our lives. He was kind, loving, selfless and touched the lives of all he met. He was a talented and gifted sportsman. He was very loyal and compassionate. Jack's presence and charisma would light up the room. Jack's light has not gone out it, it has just moved place.

“As a family we are beyond heartbroken to have tragically lost our treasured and much loved Son, Brother, Uncle and friend to so many. We ask that our privacy is respected at this heart-breaking time and allow us to grieve in peace.”

Police continue to appeal for anybody who may have witnessed the collision involving a Renault Clio and a minibus to contact them. They are particularly keen on speaking to the driver or passengers of a silver or grey coloured pick up type vehicle that overtook a white mini bus between Plas y Brenin and Penygwryd prior to the collision which happened shortly before 7am.

Sergeant Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: “The vehicle that we are trying to trace was not involved, but may have seen the vehicle involved on that road a few minutes prior to the collision. If you were the driver or were a passenger in that silver or grey coloured pick up type vehicle then please contact us.

"Our thoughts remain with Jack Keene's family and friends at this difficult time."

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number RC17112856.