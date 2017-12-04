Citizens pair up for WPL awards for November

Bangor City could be in for a double the success for the month of November, as manager Kevin Nicholson and attacker Dean Rittenberg have been shortlisted for awards by Welsh Premier League officials.

Nicholson has been named on the list for the Manager of the Month award, while Rittenberg has been shortlisted for the Player of the Month award.

November was a successful month for the Citizens as they won every match they took part in.

They beat Newtown 2-1 (A), Connah’s Quay 2-0 (A), Aberystwyth Town 3-2 (H) and ended the month with an impessive 5-0 win over Bala Town (H).

Hotshot striker Rittenberg stood out in particular as he bagged five goals in Bangor’s four matches, helping them to maintain their 100% record throughout the month and keep hot on the trail of Cardiff Met Uni and The New Saints.

He faces stern competition from Jamie Mullan (TNS), Eliot Evans (Cardiff Met) and Chris Mullock (Aberystwyth Town) for the prize.

Nicholson meanwhile is up against fellow managers Christian Edwards (Cardiff Met) and Scott Ruscoe (TNS) in his category.

The Welsh Premier League are reminding fans that they can have their say in who recieves the awards, Head over to their Twitter page to cast your vote.