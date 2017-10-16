Arriva stun Mynydd Tigers as Bwlch Car Boot Trophy kicks off

The group staged Bwlch Car Boot Trophy kicked off in style this weekend as Arriva Bangor shocked Anglesey League leaders Mynydd Tigers with a 3-2 win.

Playing in group A, Arriva pulled off a surprising victory thanks to goals from Kieran Davies, Kieran Munson and Scott Hughes to follow on from their Dargie Cup win at Pentraeth Reserves last week. Mynydd’s goals were scored by Herbie Hofsteede and Adam Evans.

However, it was Bryngwran Bulls who eased their way to the top of Group A with an emphatic 11-0 win away at Llandegfan. James Ryan grabbed four goals, while Tony Meyer (2), Dale Jones (2), Henri Caldecott, Matty Roberts and a Ryan Hughes own goal did the rest of the damage.

In Group B, Bodorgan fell to a 4-1 loss at home to Caergybi. Konner Druce scored twice for the visitors and Colm Foley and Glenn North completed the rout. Bodorgan’s Luke Allaway scored from the spot to score their goal.

The Kon-X Anglesey League will be returning this weekend with the following fixtures:

Friday, October 20:

Arriva Bangor v Llandegfan (7pm)

Saturday, October 21:

Bodorgan v Bryngwran Bulls (2.30pm)

Llangoed & District Res. v Pentraeth Res. (2.30pm).

PICTURE by Wynne Evans.