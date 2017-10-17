Perfect day for runners at Bangor's 10k and half-marathon

Runners rom across Wales and England competed in the annual Bangor 10K and half-marathon.

The cool but dry weather provided the perfect running conditions for around 650 people who took part in the races.

Proceedings got under way with a children's fun run, which set off from the clock in the city centre.

The children ran to the Skerries pub and back to complete a distance of ½mile, before collecting their medals at the end.

At 10am, the main event for both the10K and half-marathon started from the clock.

The route took runners through the grounds of Penrhyn Castle and up and down the pier.

Russell Bentley from Eryri Harriers was won the men’s 10K race for the third time, setting a new course record of 32mins 37secs.

The first female runner to finish the 10K was Sian Beck of Prestatyn in a time of 43mins 47secs. The men’s half-marathon winner was Robert Fox from York in a time of 1hr 25mins 1sec, with Emma Bailey of Barlick Fell Runners winning the women's race in 1hr 33mins 35secs.