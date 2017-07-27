Pair charged after drugs and stolen goods seized in Bangor

A MAN and woman have been arrested after police seized drugs and suspected stolen items at an address in Bangor on Wednesday, July 26.

The pair were charged at Trem y Garnedd, Maesgeirchen, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, burglary and handling stolen goods.

Det Sergeant Andy Davies, at Caernarfon Police Station, said: “Two local people, a woman in her 20s and man in his 40s, were arrested and are in custody awaiting interview.

“Our commitment in keeping our communities safe remains a priority and today’s action was due to the continued help and support we are receiving from our community. Information from the Public is essential to progress investigations and as can be seen through our operations, when we get information, we act on it.’

“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action.”

Information can be passed to Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101.

If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’