Welsh boys & girls championships held at Bull Bay golf club

An Anglesey based golf club played host to a prestigious national tournament last week.

Bull Bay golf club, Amlwch, held the Welsh Boys & Girls Championships on Tuesday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 26.

The event was organised by the Golf Union of Wales in conjunction with Bull Bay Golf Club and was open to competitors from throughout Wales aged 18 years and under.

On the day, the competitors encountered everything from sunshine to cold winds and even heavy rain whilst producing some magnificent golf under some truly testing conditions.

The event was a mixture of strokeplay and matchplay rounds, culminating in exciting finals on Friday.

The eventual winners were Luke Harries from Tenby Golf Club and Caitlin Evans- Brand from Yelverton Golf Club.

A spokesperson for the Bull Bay golf club said: “We are very commited to the junior section of our club and we were delighted to host this major event in the junior golf calendar.

“We are actively involved in promoting the sport to all ages and abilities in the local community and beyond.”

Should you be interested in joining or know somebody that would, junior lessons at the club are held on Sunday mornings and annual junior membership is £20.