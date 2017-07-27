GreenWood Forest park sold to Emmerdale experience attractions firm

AN award winning forest-themed adventure park in Gwynedd has been sold to a company which runs some of the country’s top family experiences.

Continuum Attractions, which runs the Emmerdale Studio Tour and the Emmerdale Village Tour, has confirmed that it has bought GreenWood Forest Park, at Y Felinheli, on Monday, July 17.

The former owners Steve and Andrea Bristow, who set up the business 25 years ago, are to retire.

A statement from Continuum Attractions said the couple had: “...made the decision to retire to enjoy more time to travel and spend with family they wanted the project, which has been so dear to them, to be put into safe hands.”

Juliana Delaney, CEO of Continuum Attractions, said: “GreenWood Forest Park is a wonderful place to visit, it also has a fantastic team in place, which is delivering that success.

“It offers a great visit for delighted and loyal guests. It also champions green and sustainability issues, and manages its environmental impact. We are very proud to take on the GreenWood legacy. We believe in the future of tourism in North Wales in particular.”

The York-based firm, which has eight family themed experiences across the UK, has taken on the ownership of the park already, and is working alongside the current team to familiarise themselves with the business.

They operate and manage attractions including: The Real Mary King’s Close, Edinburgh, The Canterbury Tales, Canterbury, Oxford Castle Unlocked, Oxford, York's Chocolate Story, York, Emirates Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth, The Emmerdale Studio Tour, Leeds, The Emmerdale Village Tour, Leeds, The Royal Mint Experience, Cardiff (management contract)

GreenWood Forest Park is a TripAdvisor UK Top 10 Attraction and a North Wales Tourist Board Green and Innovation Award-winner. North Wales was voted fourth best place to visit globally by Lonely Planet.