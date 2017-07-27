£28 million spent to upgrade Anglesey tap water

TWO water treatment plants have been officially reopened after a £28 million worth of improvements.

The combined investment in the Cefni and Alaw works was made in order to improve the quality of tap water across Anglesey.

The reopening of the Alaw works in the north of the island was attended by Anglesey AM Rhun ap Iorwerth, while local MP Albert Owen was at an event to mark the completion of the improvements at the Cefni works on the outskirts of Llangefni.

Welsh Water made the investment as part of a wider £120m project to ensure more stringent water quality standards at 12 treatment works across Wales.

A total £13 million has been invested to upgrade the water treatment process at the Cefni works through the introduction of the latest equipment and technology, while the Alaw works has undergone £15m worth of improvements to ensure water is cleaned to the highest standard.

Following the official opening, guests were given a tour of the site.

Mr Owen said: “It was a pleasure to officially open Cefni water treatment works following such a significant investment by Welsh Water.

“It is important for people on Anglesey to have access to a drinking water supply that they have confidence in.”

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “It’s great to see Welsh Water investing £28 million in these water treatment works so that Anglesey residents have a reliable supply of water.”

Ian Christie, Welsh Water’s managing director of water services, said: “Welsh Water is committed to providing customers with drinking water of the highest quality every time they open the tap.

“We’re delighted to have completed these two significant investment schemes on Anglesey.”

The company is investing a record £1.7 billion in its water and wastewater network between 2015 and 2020.