Hedgehogs killed by rat poison in Beaumaris

Two hedgehogs found dead in the Beaumaris area are thought to have eaten rat poison.

They were found on July 18, with the incident reported to the RSPCA a few days later.

RSPCA inspector Andrew Broadbent said: “We understand rat poison is being used locally and it appears these two hedgehogs may have consumed it.

“They were found very near to each other, on a Beaumaris path.

Mr Broadbent added: “Concerns are heightened as there are a number of hedgehog families thought to be living in the local area – so we’re reminding the public as to the potentially fatal, unintended consequences of legal poisons to other wild animals.”